Man (40s) and young girl hospitalised after being struck by car

A man and and a child have been injured in a collision in Mayo.
A car hit the two pedestrians on Lord Edward St. in Ballina just before 6.30pm yesterday evening.
The man in his 40's is in a critical condition.
The little girl was also hospitalised but her injuries are not life threatening.
Witnesses are being urged to contact Gardai.
Garda Appeal
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a serious road traffic collision on Lord Edward Street, in Ballina Co.Mayo on Tuesday, 20th February 2024.
The collision occurred at approximately 6.25pm when a car collided with two pedestrians.
The road is currently closed with local diversions in place. An examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will take place this morning.
Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.