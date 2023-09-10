Play Button
Man (50s) and woman (80s) die in house fire

Dayna Kearney
Two people have died in a house fire in County Cavan.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted at around 2 am to a house fire in the Ballyjamesduff area.

Units of Cavan County Fire Service extinguished the blaze.

A woman in her 80s and a man in his 50s were found and pronounced dead at the scene.

Their bodies have been taken to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital and a post-mortem is due to take place.

The scene of the fire has been preserved and members of the Garda Technical Bureau will examine the house.

Gardaí say the coroner has been notified and enquiries are ongoing.

