Man (60s) hit by car in Youghal seriously injured

A man in his 60s has been seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Youghal.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident at Upper Cork Hill, Youghal, Co. Cork, yesterday evening.

The man was walking when he was hit by a car at around 6:20pm.

He's been taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

The road is currently closed pending a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 6:00pm and 6:30pm, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cobh Garda station on 021 490 8530 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

