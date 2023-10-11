Play Button
Man accused of sexual abuse over forty years in Waterford pleads guilty

Ayomide Akinshilo
A man in Waterford has pleaded guilty to seven counts of sexual abuse.

According to Waterfordnews.ie, the heinous crimes were committed in different locations in Waterford over 40 years.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victims, was arraigned at Waterford Circuit Court before Judge Eugene O’Kelly.

A probation report is being prepared. The man is currently on bail and will appear in court on January 2024.

The abuse spans over 40 years from the 1980s until the 2020s. No further information has been released at this time.

Waterford News & Star — Guilty abuse 40 year period Waterford | Waterford News & Star (waterford-news.ie)

