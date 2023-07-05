Man and woman charged with murder of two-year-old girl

A man and woman have been charged with murder after a two-year-old's body was found at a property in Ipswich, Suffolk.

The toddler's body was found by police in a temporary housing unit at around 11:45 am last Friday.

Scott Jeff (22) and Chelsea Gleason-Mitchell (22) both with no fixed address were arrested last Saturday and charged on Tuesday evening.

A post-mortem examination has taken place but formal identification of the child has not yet taken place.

Suffolk police said that the pair were known to the victim.

Police have confirmed that a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct regarding previous police contact with the deceased elsewhere.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about this incident.

