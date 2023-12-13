Play Button
Man arrested after drugs worth over €4 million discovered in Wexford

12/09/2023 Body Worn Cameras during a Garda technical press brieifng on Body Worn Cameras and Digital Evidence Management Systems at Walter Scott House, Military Road, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos
Over €4 million worth of drugs have been seized in Wexford.

A man in his thirties has been arrested by Gardai following the seizure of cannabis herb and resin at Rosslare Europort.

The man is being detained at the Garda Station in County Wexford after the drugs were discovered by Revenue officials after they stopped and searched an unaccompanied freight unit that arrived from Cherbourg in France.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile drugs worth just under half a million euro were uncovered in Dublin where two men have been arrested and are being hel at a Garda station in the capital.

