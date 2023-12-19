Play Button
Man arrested after submachine gun and cannabis seized

Photo: PA Images
A man has been arrested after firearms and €100,000 of drugs were seized in Limerick.

In a search as part of Operation Tara on Monday, Gardaí found cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €100,000 along with a submachine gun and several rounds of ammunition.

The drugs seized are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

A man in his 30s was arrested as part of the investigation and is currently detained at a Garda Station in Co Limerick, pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. He can be held for up to seven days.

Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.

Michael Bolton

