Man arrested after submachine gun and cannabis seized

A man has been arrested after firearms and €100,000 of drugs were seized in Limerick.

In a search as part of Operation Tara on Monday, Gardaí found cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €100,000 along with a submachine gun and several rounds of ammunition.

The drugs seized are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

A man in his 30s was arrested as part of the investigation and is currently detained at a Garda Station in Co Limerick, pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. He can be held for up to seven days.

Advertisement

Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.

Michael Bolton

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.