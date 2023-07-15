Play Button
Play Button
News

Man arrested after woman’s body found at house in Cork

Man arrested after woman’s body found at house in Cork
Garda car, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man has been arrested after the discovery of a woman’s body at a house in Cork.

Gardaí said they are investigating a fatal assault at the residence in Wilton on Friday at about 10.10 pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the house where the woman in her late 30s was pronounced dead.

The body remains at the scene which is preserved and a technical examination is due to take place on Saturday.

Advertisement

The state pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

A man in his early 40s was arrested at the scene.

A Garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Waterford News 1

Boil Water Notice lifted for all customers in Waterford City and County

 By Shaun Connolly
News 2

Man dies in single vehicle collision in Co Donegal

 By Shaun Connolly
Sport 3

Ireland beaten 50-14 by France in World U20 Championship Final

 By Syndicated Content
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement