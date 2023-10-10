Man arrested as Gardai make breakthrough in solving disappearance of Tina Satchwell

A man aged in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the disappearance of Tina Satchwell in Co Cork.

Ms Satchwell, originally from Fermoy, has been missing from her home on Grattan Street, Youghal, since March 2017.

Gardai looking into the circumstances of her disappearance have upgraded their enquiries to a murder investigation.

On Tuesday, a man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of murder and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Co Cork.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to Ms Satchwell’s family.

Investigating gardai have sealed off a residence on Grattan Street and a technical examination has started.

Gardai continue to appeal for any person who may have information relevant to the investigation to contact Midleton Garda Station on (021) 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666111 or any Garda station.

