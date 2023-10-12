Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Man arrested as gardaí seize cannabis worth half-a-mil

Man arrested as gardaí seize cannabis worth half-a-mil
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí have seized €420,000 worth of drugs and arrested a man as part of searches in Dublin’s north inner city on Wednesday evening.

Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) seized 21kg of cannabis herb valued at an estimated €420,000.

The drugs will now undergo analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

As part of this investigation, a man in his 40s is currently detained at a garda station in the DMR under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Advertisement

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

This arrest comes after Gardai arrested a man at Dublin airport with cannabis worth almost €1m.

The man was searched after he landed from a New York flight.

By James Cox

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals Chris Rock asked her out before infamous Oscar slap

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Entertainment 2

Cork International Film Festival launches programme

 By Jayde Maher
Sport 3

Conor McGregor closes in on UFC return by re-entering anti-doping test programme

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement