Man arrested as gardaí seize cannabis worth half-a-mil

Gardaí have seized €420,000 worth of drugs and arrested a man as part of searches in Dublin’s north inner city on Wednesday evening.

Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) seized 21kg of cannabis herb valued at an estimated €420,000.

The drugs will now undergo analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

As part of this investigation, a man in his 40s is currently detained at a garda station in the DMR under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

This arrest comes after Gardai arrested a man at Dublin airport with cannabis worth almost €1m.

The man was searched after he landed from a New York flight.

By James Cox

