Man arrested in connection with fatal Limerick hit-and-run

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal collision in Limerick last month.

The man, aged in his late teens, was arrested on Sunday and he is currently being held at a Garda station in Limerick City under Section 42 of the Criminal Justice Act 1999.

The arrest is in relation to a collision in Castletroy on October 13th which resulted in the death of University of Limerick student Joe Drennan (21).

Following the collision, Gardaí confirmed one of the cars involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene.

A man and a woman from a second vehicle were hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí added the matter was referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) as the car which fled the scene had been involved in an interaction with officers prior to the collision.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

By Muireann Duffy

