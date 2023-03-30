Man (61) is first recorded death from 'killer' plant fungus spores

An unnamed man in India has become the first known person to die after being infected with a killer plant fungus.

The deceased man's medical report, which reads alarmingly like a script from The Last Of Us, writes that he struggled with swallowing, had flu-like symptoms, and developed a large abscess on his windpipe which required draining.

It is understood that this is the first time a killer plant fungus, in this case, chondrostereum purpureum, has jumped from plants to humans.

Previously understood to be harmless to animals, Chondrostereum purpureum is known to cause silver leaf disease in plum, apple, apricot and cherry trees.

The 61-year-old mycologist had been working with fungus', moulds and yeasts for "a long time" and had not displayed any symptoms until recently.

The medical report has raised serious questions about the potential danger of the fungus with medical experts stating that its spores can affect "both immunocompromised and healthy" individuals.

In the hit game-based TV Show The Last of Us, a 'zombie' fungus wipes out the majority of the human race after the cordyceps fungus jumps from wheat-based flour to humans.

It must be noted that this is an isolated case with no other infection reported at the time of writing.