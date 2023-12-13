Man caught having sex with cow, escapes punishment in court

A sexual deviant who was caught on surveillance tape having sex with a cow has escaped prison sentence.

Liam Brown, 25, was caught by Ian Farwell whose family have owned the farm where the act took place for 144 years.

Farwell had set up surveillance when he was worried about the behaviour of his stock and when an alarm was trigged.

The farmer his wife Tracey, son Ralph and daughter Emily plotted to catch the deviant by installing CCTV.

According to the Daily Mail, Farwell caught the 25-year-old 'with his trousers down, hands on either side of a calf, and his hips moving backward and forwards'.

In June 2022, around 11.45 pm, Brown entered the farm, had sex with the cow and when the alarm was triggered, he tried to run away from the farm which is located in Burton, near Christchurch, Dorset, England.

After jumping jumped several gates, he landed in another cow pen where he was trampled by the animals there.

He was caught crying on the ground by Mr Farwell who called the police.

A DNA sample taken from the calf proved sexual intercourse had taken place on June 12 last year.

Matthew Mortimer, prosecuting, was said to have told the Bournemouth Crown Court that Brown was seen on surveillance "with both arms around the animal and his trousers slightly lowered.

"They saw the male figure's hips moving back and forward, clearly having sex with the animal. He put his erect penis back in his jeans and attempted to escape."

The prosecutor added that in reviewing the footage, Ian Farwell's son Ralph could see Brown 'chasing a calf with what looked like a belt in his hand'.

Judge Keith Cutler sentenced Brown to a three-year community order with rehabilitation requirements and 150 hours of unpaid work. The judge also ordered the young man to 'pay £600 (€696.60) compensation to the Farwell's'.

Farmer Ian Farwell reportedly told the police that the abuse of his calf had been going on and off for seven years.

