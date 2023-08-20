Play Button
Man dies after crash involving car and two e-scooters

Garda, © PA Archive/PA Images
A man has died in a crash involving a car and two e-scooters in Co Louth.

The collision happened on Armagh Road in Dundalk last night.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others, also in their 20s, were injured - one of whom is being treated for serious injuries in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

The road remains closed while a forensic examination takes place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 11 pm and 11.45 pm last night to get in touch.

By Kenneth Fox

