A man in his 60s has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision at approximately 4:30 pm, on Friday, July 14, in Burnfoot, Co Donegal.

Gardaí are investigating the scene at Tooban, on the R238, where the car that the man was driving struck a ditch.

The man was seriously injured in the collision and was removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem is scheduled to take place in due course.

A female passenger, who was also in her 60s, was not injured in the collision.

The road is currently closed, and local diversions are in place, pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

