Man dies in single vehicle collision in Kilkenny

Photo: PA Images
A man has died following a road traffic collision in Kilkenny.

The single-vehicle collision occurred shortly after 4pm yesterday afternoon.

The driver, a man aged in his 40s, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was later removed to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital, where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The road remains closed this morning to allow for a technical examination to be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Garda appeal

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were traveling in the area at the time, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station

By Michael Bolton

