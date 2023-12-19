Man dies in two-vehicle road collision

A man in his 30s has died in a fatal road collision in Donegal.

The collision happened at the N14, Manorcunningham on Monday evening at approximately 7pm.

The two-vehicle collision left the man in his 30s fatally injured.

Both drivers of the vehicles were removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital where they are being treated for their injures which are believed to be non-life threatening.

Advertisement

The N14 at Carrickballydooey, Manorcunningham is currently closed pending a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Letterkenny Garda Station are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were on the N14, on Monday evening 18th December 2023 between 6.30pm and 7pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this collision is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Advertisement

By Michael Bolton

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.