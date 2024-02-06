Man found dead in Cork named locally as brother of Macroom murder victim

A 61-year-old man whose body was discovered at sheltered accommodation in Macroom, Co Cork has been named locally as Michael Foley, whose younger brother Timmy was murdered in 2018.

Emergency services attended the scene at Annville in Barrett’s Place at 1 pm on Tuesday, where Mr Foley was found with visible head injuries.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place at Cork University Hospital, which Gardaí said will determine the course of their investigation.

Door-to-door enquiries are also underway, and officers plan to examine CCTV footage from the area.

Advertisement

It is understood that Mr Foley had lived at the address for several years, but was originally from Clonakilty.

This is the second tragedy to hit the Foley family in recent years, after Timmy Foley was stabbed 28 times by his ex-wife, Rita O’Driscoll, in October 2018.

Timmy Foley sustained stab wounds to his head, thorax, abdomen, right leg, lung, and liver, as well as incisions to his ear and carotid artery.

In 2020, O'Driscoll was jailed for life for murdering her ex-husband at Dan Corkery Place, Macroom, Co Cork, on October 8th, 2018.

Advertisement

In a victim impact statement, the Foley family said they were "heartbroken" following the loss of Timmy.

"As a family, we have been scarred for life. Our elderly father cannot accept how his son was taken in such a cruel way."

Giving evidence in O'Driscoll's trial, Michael and Timmy's brother Jason said his former sister-in-law had "pucked" Timmy with a knife at his home.

The jury heard that O'Driscoll had been released from psychiatric care two days before the murder.

Advertisement

In relation to Michael Foley's death, gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to Macroom Garda station on 0 90, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

By Olivia Kelleher

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.