Noughty Beats
News

Man in court over alleged false imprisonment of woman

Man in court over alleged false imprisonment of woman
Garda tape, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
A man is to appear in court in relation to the alleged false imprisonment of a woman earlier this week.

Gardaí in Arklow, Co Wicklow, have charged a man who was arrested in connection with the incident.

On Tuesday, gardaí issued an alert to locate a yellow Renault Trafic van, urging the public to contact gardaí if they had information.

Garda stock
The man will face Bray District Court. Photo: PA.
Within an hour of issuing the appeal, a member of the public contacted gardaí and the van was found in Co Mayo.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was found safe and well in the vehicle and received support from gardaí.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and was questioned at a Garda station.

He will appear before Bray District Court on Thursday morning.

By Cate McCurry, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

