Man receiving hospital treatment after being accidentally dumped into bin lorry

A man in Kilarney is receiving treatment in hospital after he was accidentally dumped into a bin lorry.

The individual is understood to have been asleep inside the bin at New Street, Killarney when staff working for a private refuse company tipped the bin into the rear of a rubbish truck. Staff were unaware of the man's presence inside the bin at the time.

Media sources understand that the individual was out socialising that night before opting to fall asleep in the bin, intending to return to Cork on Monday.

The man is currently receiving treatment at University Hospital Kerry for injuries sustained during the incident.

Gardaí are aware of the incident as of this morning (Tuesday, April 4th).

