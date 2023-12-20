Play Button
Man to appear in court over seizure of cocaine hidden in frozen meat products

Man to appear in court over seizure of cocaine hidden in frozen meat products
An estimated €11 million of suspected Class A drugs, found concealed within boxes containing frozen meat products. Photo: PSNI
Beat News
Beat News
A man is set to appear in court following a significant seizure of class A drugs in South Armagh.

The 38-year-old has been charged with a number of offences, including possession of class A drugs, a driving offence and paying for sexual services.

He is due to appear at Newry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

It follows the seizure of a large quantity of suspected cocaine concealed within boxes containing frozen meat products discovered during a search of a lorry in the Jonesborough area on December 11th.

A police spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service”.

By Rebecca Black, PA

