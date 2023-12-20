Man to appear in court over seizure of cocaine hidden in frozen meat products

A man is set to appear in court following a significant seizure of class A drugs in South Armagh.

The 38-year-old has been charged with a number of offences, including possession of class A drugs, a driving offence and paying for sexual services.

He is due to appear at Newry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Detectives have charged a 38-year-old man following last week's significant seizure of suspected Class A drugs in the Jonesborough area.

It follows the seizure of a large quantity of suspected cocaine concealed within boxes containing frozen meat products discovered during a search of a lorry in the Jonesborough area on December 11th.

A police spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service”.

By Rebecca Black, PA