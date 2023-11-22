Play Button
McDonald's opens new restaurant in major Tipperary town

McDonald's opens new restaurant in major Tipperary town
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
McDonald’s has opened a new restaurant in Nenagh, Tipperary.

The new restaurant has created over 75 jobs in the local area, has opened at Nenagh Business Park on the Limerick Road in the town.

According to Tipperary Live, the new jobs created range from full-time and part-time crew member roles to mid and senior managerial positions.

Customers can order their food in-restaurant and via the drive-thru.

Like all McDonald's restaurants across Ireland, the beef, bacon, milk, water and eggs served in the Nenagh restaurant will be 100% Irish.

The new Nenagh restaurant brings McDonald’s portfolio of restaurants in the Republic of Ireland to 96.

All McDonald's restaurants across Ireland are operated by Franchisees, employing more than 7,000 staff.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

