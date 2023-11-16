Play Button
Meet the 9-year-old Waterford girl to turn on this year's Christmas lights at Winterval

Meet the 9-year-old Waterford girl to turn on this year's Christmas lights at Winterval
Credit: Gary Spears Pexels
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
For the past week, members of the Waterford community have been sending in their personal memories and stories of Winterval.

The grand prize up for grabs was the chance to turn on the Christmas lights this Friday at Winterval, alongside Santa himself and the mayor Waterford City and County, Cllr. Joe Conway.

Chosen from countless entries was 9-year-old Aoibheann Browne, a third class student from Scoil Mhuire Butlerstown.

Along with her Mum Aedín Hassett, Aoibheann joined Ollie and Dymphna this morning on The Big Breakfast Blaa where she was told she was the overall winner.

Aoibheann was interviewed by our sister station WLRFM.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

