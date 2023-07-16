Play Button
Met Eireann issues weather warning for the South East

Met Éireann says heavy showers with thunderstorms are likely as well as spot flooding, poor visibility, and difficult driving conditions. Photo by Johannes Plenio for Pexels
Dayna Kearney
Met Eireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for the South East

It's forecasting 'intense downpours' for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Tipperary, and Waterford as well as Co. Cork.

The warning will remain in place until 9 pm tonight.

However, the forecaster says there will still be dry and clear spells throughout the evening.

