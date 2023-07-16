Met Eireann issues weather warning for the South East

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for the South East

It's forecasting 'intense downpours' for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Tipperary, and Waterford as well as Co. Cork.

The warning will remain in place until 9 pm tonight.

However, the forecaster says there will still be dry and clear spells throughout the evening.

Level: Yellow⚠️ Type: Thunderstorm⛈️ Some thunder and lightning in parts this evening near intense downpours⛈️ Affected Regions: Carlow, Cork, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford, and Wexford Expected Onset: Sunday 16/7/2023 15:42 Expires: Sunday 16/7/2023 21:00 pic.twitter.com/BQFmrYJ61H — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 16, 2023

