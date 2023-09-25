Play Button
Met Éireann issues weather warnings ahead of midweek storm

Summer weather, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Met Éireann has issued a series of weather warnings ahead of a storm due to hit Ireland on Wednesday.

The low pressure system is expected to bring severe winds and potential damage and disruption.

A status-yellow wind warning will be in place for Leinster and Munster from 7am on Wednesday, with Met Éireann predicting very strong and gusty winds throughout the day.

A rain warning will also cover Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry and Waterford on Wednesday.

The forecaster said there will be a chance of coastal flooding, difficult travel conditions, power outages and some fallen trees.

The UK Met Office also has a wind warning in place for the North from 10am on Wednesday until 7am on Thursday.

The weather system has the potential to become the first named storm of the season, Agnes, but it has not yet been named.

Met Éireann said it would provide updates on the warnings as the exact track of the storm becomes clear over the next 48 hours.

By Tomas Doherty

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

