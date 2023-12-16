Play Button
Gardaí appeal for information regarding missing Waterford girl

Gardaí appeal for information regarding missing Waterford girl
Andy Whelan
Andy Whelan
Missing Person – Charlotte Conway, 17 Years, Waterford – 14th December 2023

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Charlotte Conway. Charlotte was last seen in Limerick City at around 5.30 pm on Thursday, 14th December 2023 after travelling from Waterford.

Charlotte is described as 5’ 5” in height, of slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket with tan trousers and white runners.

Gardai and Charlotte’s family are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on Charlotte’s whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

