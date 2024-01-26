Mooncoin, Carrick-on-Suir and Kilsheelan to be bypassed

New plans for the Waterford to Cahir stretch of the N24 will see Mooncoin, Carrick-on-Suir and Kilsheelan bypassed.

The N24 Waterford to Cahir project is being developed by Kilkenny County Council, Tipperary County Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and the Department of Transport.

It's also included in the government's National Development Plan 2021-2030.

The 'Preferred Transport Solution Corridor' was unveiled earlier this week and put on public display.

It shows the new road currently under consideration.

Where possible, sections of the existing route will be used however several 'off-line' changes will also be made.

Hundreds of people from South Tipperary and South Kilkenny have attended public display events in the past few days, with the final event taking place in Carrick-On-Suir today. (Friday)

Speaking at a public event in Mooncoin last night, Pat Dunphy a Councillor for the Piltown Municipal District of Kilkenny said there will be landowners and homes impacted.

However, he believes the majority of the people want to see improvements made to the road in the name of safety.

"The N24 is the fourth worst national road in the whole country for fatal accidents - that's why we shouldn't dilly-dally we need to keep this project moving.

"There's a lot of bad junctions, cars sitting in the middle of the road waiting to turn right.

"The quicker things happen to make that safer - the better," he said.

Since 1996, 474 collisions have been recorded on the Waterford to Cahir section of the N4 including 43 people who have died, and 92 people seriously injured.

More information is available on n24waterford2cahir.ie

