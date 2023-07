A multi-car collision has taken place in the County Wexford.

The incident happened shortly after 8:30am this morning.

Gardaí have confirmed that it is a 5-vehicle collision and they are en-route to the scene at the Whitford Hotel Roundabout.

The collision happened on the N25 Duncannon Roundabout at 8:32am.

Advertisement

No injuries have yet been reported.

More to follow...

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.