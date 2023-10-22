Play Button
Multiple weather warnings issued for the South East

Dayna Kearney
Met Éireann has issued a series of weather warnings for several counties.

The first of the warnings will come into effect at 6 o'clock this evening until 6 o'clock on Monday. It is a status yellow rain warning for Tipperary as well as Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, and Galway.

The next warning is also a status yellow rain warning for Carlow as well as Kildare, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, and Roscommon.

The warning will come into effect from 4 am on Monday until 4 am on Tuesday.

The final weather warning is for Waterford, Wexford and Kilkenny. It's a status orange rain warning due to come into effect from 4 am on Monday for 24 hours.

The forecaster has said these warnings will bring heavy rain at times with a chance of thunder causing possible localised flooding and difficult travel conditions.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

