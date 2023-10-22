Multiple weather warnings issued for the South East

Met Éireann has issued a series of weather warnings for several counties.

The first of the warnings will come into effect at 6 o'clock this evening until 6 o'clock on Monday. It is a status yellow rain warning for Tipperary as well as Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, and Galway.

Advertisement

Status Yellow - Rain warning for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway Rain, heavy at times with the chance of thunder🌧️⛈️ Possible impacts: • Localised flooding

• Difficult travel conditions Valid: 18:00 Sunday 22/10/2023 to 18:00 Monday 23/10/2023 pic.twitter.com/Ndjv8KHqhQ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 22, 2023

Advertisement

The next warning is also a status yellow rain warning for Carlow as well as Kildare, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, and Roscommon.

Advertisement

Status Yellow Rain warning for Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow Roscommon Rain, heavy at times with the chance of thunder Possible impacts • Localised flooding

• Difficult travel conditions Valid: 04:00 Mon 23/10/2023 to 04:00 Tues 24/10/2023 pic.twitter.com/uJREI3pnq4 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 22, 2023

The warning will come into effect from 4 am on Monday until 4 am on Tuesday.

The final weather warning is for Waterford, Wexford and Kilkenny. It's a status orange rain warning due to come into effect from 4 am on Monday for 24 hours.

Status Orange - Rain warning for Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford Heavy & persistent rain with thundery downpours possible🌧️⛈️ Impacts: • Flooding

• Dangerous travel conditions

• Poor visibility Valid: 04:00 Monday 23/10/2023 to 04:00 Tuesday 24/10/2023 pic.twitter.com/PlnHBi9lcz — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 22, 2023

The forecaster has said these warnings will bring heavy rain at times with a chance of thunder causing possible localised flooding and difficult travel conditions.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.