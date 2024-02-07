Murder investigation launched into death of Cork man

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a 61-year-old man in Cork. The body of Michael Foley was discovered at his home in Macroom, Co.Cork on Tuesday, the 6th of February. Advertisement

It’s understood he suffered a violent death.

A post-mortem was completed this evening by State Pathologist, Dr. Margot Bolster at Cork University Hospital. The results of the post-mortem are not being released for operational reasons.

The investigation is being led by a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) and a Garda Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been appointed to liaise with the family of the deceased.

Examinations of the scene remain ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have recently spoke to Michael to come forward to them.

Any person with any information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Macroom Garda station on 026 20590 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 , or any Garda station.