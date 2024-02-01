Murder investigation to be launched after remains confirmed as those of Kieran Quilligan

A murder investigation is set to be launched as skeletal remains found in scrubland on the main Midleton to Whitegate Road in East Cork have been identified as those of Kieran Quilligan who was reported missing last year.

DNA samples from the deceased taken at the postmortem examination were compared to samples given by his family. The samples allowed gardaí to positively identify the deceased as being Mr Quilligan. The samples were compared at the Forensic Science Ireland laboratory in Dublin.

The 47-year-old, who was from Baker’s Road in Gurranabraher on the northside of Cork city, disappeared four months ago today.

Kieran Quilligan was last seen on CCTV entering St Finbarr’s Place in Cork city at around 9.15pm on September 1st last. He had left the Simon shelter on Anderson’s Quay in the city with another man at around 8.30pm. It is believed that he was assaulted in St Finbarr’s Place and then bundled in a car and taken by force to Little Island.

His body was recovered at around noon on Monday in Rostellan, Co Cork, after gardaí carried out a planned search with a cadaver dog.

The badly decomposed remains were taken to the mortuary in Cork University Hospital where a postmortem examination was carried out by Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster who also visited the scene where the remains were found.

A postmortem examination indicated that Mr Quilligan died violently. However, the results of the postmortem have not been released for operational reasons. The 47-year-old incurred a large numbers of fractures in the attack which ended his life.

A family liaison officer has been in touch with the loved ones of the deceased to confirm that the remains are those of Kieran.

Mr Quilligan had a long-time battle with drug addiction. In June of 2023 he appeared before Cork District Court and told Judge Colm Roberts that he was on a methadone treatment programme. He was attempting to reduce the amount of methadone every week and to get his life back on track. It is feared that he fell fould a criminal element in the days before he disappeared.

Meanwhile, gardaí who were attempting to trace Mr Quilligan previously combed fields and the shoreline in Little Island, Co Cork.

Officers previously searched farmland in the Courtstown area of Little Island for Mr Quilligan. His family held a vigil as the search was being carried out.

Dept Supt Michael Comyn held a press conference in September of last year where spoke about his deep concern for the safety and welfare of Mr Quilligan.

CCTV

Officers had examined CCTV footage from the area. They established that Mr Qulligan went up the steps at St Finbarr’s Place. However, gardai could find no sighting of him exiting the steps at the top of the place on to Fort Street.

Det Comyn previously urged members of the public with information on the missing Cork man to contact them.

He said that Kieran left a premises on Anderson’s Quay with another male and came across Cork City Centre with that male.

“We have tracked him on CCTV coming across the city centre to Sullivan’s Quay and then to St Finbarr’s Place.

“Our enquiries led us to interview a number of people and to carry out searches of this area.

He was last seen where we are here at the moment on Proby’s Quay going into St Finbarr’s Place, and we have not been able to locate him since that time. It was approximately 9.15pm on Friday September 1st.”

At the time of his disappearance Kieran was wearing a black baseball cap, orange tee-shirt, blue zip-up hooded jacket, blue Under Armour tracksuit pants and black Nike runners.

He was described as being of medium build, brown/grey hair and blue eyes and approximately 5ft7 inches in height.

Gardaí carried out door-to-door enquiries in the area. Forensic examinations were also undertaken and searches were made of gardens in the area in addition to the grounds of St Finbarr’s Cathedral.

Gardaí also spoke to the man with whom Kieran left the Simon Community shelter in Cork.

Significant resources have been put into the investigation. Hundreds of hours of CCTV footage have been harvested and examined. The murder probe is being led by a Senior Investigation Officer from the Bridewell Station in Cork.

By Olivia Kelleher

