National Ploughing Championships to be held in Carlow next year

20 September 2018

Update: 16:45pm

The National Ploughing Association says it has NOT confirmed that next year’s Championships will be held in Co Carlow.

Local TD Pat Deering appeared to confirm the news earlier but the NPA says he may have jeopardized the announcement as a result.

The Association says Carlow is a real possibility but Kildare, Laois, Tipperary, Kilkenny and Offaly are still in the mix.

Deputy Managing Director Anna Marie McHugh says what Pat Deering has done is quite serious.

Earlier:

It looks like Carlow will host 2019’s National Ploughing Championships.

Fine Gael Carlow-Kilkenny TD Pat Deering let the cat out of the bag while speaking on site in Screggan, Co. Offaly this afternoon.

“It’s a good location and a lot of work has been done”, he said.

“From talking to people who are directly involved in identifying the actual site and bringing local farmers and organisations on board… my understanding is that a lot of work has been done.”

