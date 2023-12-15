New Beat Doc: Is it Time to Escape the Vape?

The latest Beat News documentary - Is it time to escape the vape? - will air on The Sunday Grill this weekend.

This documentary touches on a wide range of points for and against vaping.

As well as health professionals' opinions, the doc hears from South East vapers and vendors and a harrowing story of a young teen who was hospitalised as a result of the habit.

The first commercially successful electronic cigarette was created in Beijing, China in 2003 by Hon Lik, a 52-year-old pharmacist, inventor, and smoker.

This was the year before Ireland made history by becoming the first country in the world to introduce a smoking ban in pubs, clubs, and restaurants.

In April 2006 Electronic cigarettes were introduced to Europe and just a short four months later were introduced to the US.

Young people under the age of 25 are more likely to use e-cigarettes than any other age group, the latest Healthy Ireland Survey has found.

According to the results of the 2022 Healthy Ireland Survey, usage of e-cigarettes is highest among those aged under 25 with 6 percent in this age group currently using them.

This compares to 3 percent of the general population reporting to have used e-cigarettes, with a further 3 percent reporting having tried them in the past but no longer using them.

Just last month, The Dáil voted in favour of banning the sale of vaping products to people under the age of 18. The proposed legislation was then passed by the Seanad and has now gone to President Michael D Higgins to sign into law.

The changes would also see a ban on advertising of vaping products near schools and on public transport. Retailers selling the products would also be subject to a licensing system and vapes would no longer be available in vending machines.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly says this new legislation is a step towards banning disposable vapes completely.

There have been many mixed opinions on whether vapes should be banned which is explored in this new documentary.

Tune into The Sunday Grill from 10 am to hear the latest Beat News documentary -Is it time to escape the vape?

