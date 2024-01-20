Play Button
Noah Kahan apologises for referring to Dublin as 'UK'

Image: WikiCommons
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Singer Noah Kahan has apologised after referring to Dublin as part of the UK.

The singer released a series of patches ahead of his 2024 tour.

The patches are collector items for his fans, which are only available at each individual concert.

However, in a post on Instagram, the patches for his Dublin date refer to the gig taking place in 'Dublin, UK'.

Fans were quick to head to the singer's comment section to correct him, with some asking if the mistake was actually a joke.

But, on a TikTok story last night, Kahan apologised to his Irish fans, saying they have 'every right to be offended'.

I did not make the patches and didn't do my due diligence of checking them thoroughly before they were released on socials. I've notified the team of the mistake and it should be fixed now!

Noah Kahan currently has the number-one single in Ireland with Stick Season and is due to headline a sold-out 3Arena on Thursday, February 8th.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

