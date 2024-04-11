OJ Simpson dead at 76

OJ Simpson has died at the age of 76.

His family say he passed away after a battle with cancer.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.



He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.



During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.



-The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

He stood trial in the 90s for the double murder of his ex-wife and her friend - for which he was acquitted.

One of his representatives in the trial was Robert Kardashian, the father of Kim.

