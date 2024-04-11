Play Button
OJ Simpson dead at 76

Rachael Dunphy
OJ Simpson has died at the age of 76.

His family say he passed away after a battle with cancer.

He stood trial in the 90s for the double murder of his ex-wife and her friend - for which he was acquitted.

One of his representatives in the trial was Robert Kardashian, the father of Kim.

