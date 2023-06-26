One dead and nine injured after rollercoaster derails

One person has been killed in a rollercoaster accident at a theme park in Sweden.

The incident happened on Sunday where nine others, including three children, were also injured and are being treated in a hospital in Stockholm.

It happened at Sweden’s oldest amusement park, Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm which opened in 1883 and sees millions of visitors visit every year.

Witnesses have said the Jetline ride - which reaches a speed of 56mph - partly derailed during a ride, causing people to fall to the ground.

Fourteen people were on the ride when the front part of the rollercoaster separated from the vehicle, then stopped in the middle of the track before sending people crashing to the ground.

Grona Lund’s communications chief, Annika Troselius, said: "It is incredibly tragic and shocking. Unfortunately, we have received the news that one person has died and that several others are injured.

"This must not happen and it should not happen. We are all very taken and shocked and are currently focusing on taking care of all those affected and our staff."

The park's chief executive, Jan Eriksson, declared a "day of mourning".

The park was evacuated while emergency services attended the scene. The park's been closed and police have started an investigation.

One person was killed and nine injured, including children, in a roller coaster accident at the Grona Lund amusement park in the 🇸🇪 Swedish capital on Sunday. The Jetline roller coaster had partly derailed during a ride, sending people crashing to the ground. pic.twitter.com/HeuckR5si9 — PressTV Extra (@PresstvExtra) June 26, 2023

