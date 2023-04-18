Orange level warning issued by Ag Department

The Department of Agriculture has issued an Orange Level Forest Fire Warning.

It says this comes from weather patterns and expected risks.

A notice says people should not cause or light a fire in a forest or open land area, and do not attempt to fight a fire yourself.

The warning is in place until Saturday evening.

How's the weather looking?

The weather across the country this week is expected to be warmer than usual, with top temperatures reaching 18 or 19 degrees Celsius.

Met Éireann is forecasting the midlands and the west will be the warmest.

Don't get too excited... the warm spell won't last too long!

Carlow Weather's Alan O'Reilly says while the weather is to be nice during the week, temperatures will likely plummet towards Sunday.