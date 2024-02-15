Play Button
Paul Mescal's signed GAA shorts raffled for charity

Paul Mescal, © PA Wire/PA Images
Paraic Fearon
A pair of GAA shorts signed by Oscar-nominated heart throb Paul Mescal are being raffle off for charity.

The proceeds from the raffle will go to the Surgeon Noonan Charity.

The charity was founded in 1978 to commemorate the late Mr. Tim Noonan, a UCC Medical School graduate who worked for much of his surgical career across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The idonate page states that 33 students will travel to hospitals in Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi, Ghana and Zambia this summer, bringing with them much needed medical supplies and financial aid.

Students cover all travel expenses themselves, ensuring that 100% of funds raised goes towards our beneficiary hospitals.

You can enter the raffle here.

