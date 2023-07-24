Penneys is slashing the price of children's clothing.

Its announced price cuts to hundreds of kids essentials like t-shirts, leggings, hoodies and pyjamas in the Autumn/Winter collection.

The cut-price clothing will land in Penney's 37 stores nationwide from the end of this month.

Penneys released a statement today saying that the aim is to help family finances go further.

"Consumers in Ireland are continuing to deal with high inflation levels, with the CSO recently reporting that prices for consumer goods and services have increased by 6.1% on average in Ireland when compared to the same time last year*.

"In response to this, Penneys is continuing to stand by its customers and its price leadership in the retail sector.

"The decision to introduce lower kidswear prices on these selected product ranges for Autumn/Winter 2023 builds on the decision the retailer took last year to freeze prices across more than a thousand kidswear and baby items."

Everyday Essentials

The everyday essentials impacted by the price move this autumn include wardrobe staples for kids such as long-sleeved t-shirts, leggings, sweatshirts, hoodies and pyjamas - family favourites to keep kids warm and cosy throughout winter.

The changes mean an outfit consisting of a long-sleeved t-shirt, leggings and zip through hoodie can be picked up for €10.10 compared to €13 in Autumn/Winter 2022.

A baby outfit comprising of a sweatshirt and joggers will now cost €5.60 compared to €8.

Commenting on the move, Damien O’Neill Head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “For so many people across Ireland, household finances continue to be stretched, and we know that great value matters now more than ever to our shoppers.

"At Penneys, price leadership is in our DNA, and we are committed to protecting that for our customers - when they visit a Penneys store, we want them to be confident that they will find the best value there.

"For families across the country, kids’ clothing is an essential purchase, and getting ready for a new school year can be a really expensive time.

"We want to help ease some of that pressure for our shoppers, by lowering the prices on hundreds of our kids’ essentials, while continuing to offer the same great choice and quality that Penneys is known for.”

