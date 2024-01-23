Person calls 999 for eating too much kebab

A person has called 999 for eating too much kebab.

An ambulance service in Wales has revealed some of the most bizarre 999 calls they've received.

The Welsh Ambulance Service received almost half a million calls last year.

414,149 people dialled the emergency number for serious illness or injury.

According to Welsh Ambulance Service, almost 60,000 of these phone calls are not 'a life-or-death emergency'.

That's a whopping average of 188 calls per day in 2023.

Last year, they received calls for someone rubbing chilli in their eyes, losing their false teeth and getting their hand stuck in a letterbox.

In one particular instance, the ambulance service was contacted by a person who'd eaten too much kebab.

The Welsh Ambulance Service published the transcription of the call between the person and the operator.

Operator: Tell me exactly what’s happened.

Caller: Yesterday evening, we had some kebab, and I might have had a little bit more than I’m used to, then this morning, I’ve had a very painful stomach.

Genuine Emergency

The service says it received an average of 188 calls a day that weren't a genuine emergency.

Andy Swinburn, Executive Director of Paramedicine, said: “Inappropriate calls put additional strain on an already over-stretched service and may delay help for others.

“Our highly skilled paramedics and technicians are trained to help those whose life is in imminent danger.

“That’s people in cardiac arrest, people with chest pain or breathing difficulties, loss of consciousness, choking, severe allergic reactions, catastrophic bleeding or someone who is having a stroke.

“People who’ve had a cough for a couple of days have a legitimate clinical need, but it’s ill-judged to call 999 when there are so many other ways to access help.

“Our plea to the public is to apply your common sense – most people know the difference between a real emergency and something that is uncomfortable, painful or irritating but not life-threatening.

“Make the right call.”

The service is asking people to educate themselves about the alternatives to 999.

Lee Brooks, Executive Director of Operations, said: “If it’s not a serious or life-threatening emergency, it’s really important that you consider the alternatives to 999.

“The NHS 111 Wales website should be your first port of call for advice and information, or you could call 111 if it’s urgent, and our call handlers will help signpost you to the right treatment, in the right place, at the right time.

“You could also visit your local pharmacist, where experts in medicines can offer free clinical advice and over-the-counter medicines for a range of common ailments, such as coughs, colds, rashes, aches and pains.

“And at Minor Injuries Units, experienced emergency practitioners can deal with things like minor burns, bites and stings, as well as minor eye injuries.

In Ireland, if you are need of urgent medical assistance, the HSE advise to phone the emergency services by calling 112 or 999 from any phone.

Both numbers are free of charge. 112 works in any EU country and from any phone.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.