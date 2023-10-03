Phil Lynott statue damaged by plectrums

The statue of Phil Lynott on Cork Street, Dublin is being damaged by plectrums left by fans, Journal.ie reports.

Dublin City Council has announced that it will cost €1,875 to have the welds repaired.

Paying homage to the Thin Lizzy star is now causing damage to the statue. Fans and artists alike have left plectrums at the statue to honour the Thin Lizzy vocalist since 2005.

The statue, dedicated to Phil Lynott, is being damaged by plectrums being pushed behind the strings of the bass guitar he holds. There will be a regular removal of the plectrums from the statue in order to protect it.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thin Lizzy (@thinlizzy)

Advertisement

Famous fans have also left their tribute to the star. Alice in Chains vocalist William Duvall left a plectrum in 2019 after posing for pictures.

This is not the first time the statue has needed repairs, as it was knocked over and broken in 2013 (see the Irish Times report here).

For more Irish music and news, listen in to IrishBeats, every Sunday from 8-10pm.