Plane diverted to Cork Airport as man found dead in toilet

Plane diverted to Cork Airport as man found dead in toilet
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
A plane bound for Manchester had to be diverted to Cork Airport due to a medical emergency on Tuesday night.

Passengers on board the flight raised the alarm when a man was found dead in the toilet of the airplane.

Flight attendants on board the Jet 2 flight travelling from Tenerife to Manchester made the discovery which forced the flight to be diverted to Cork.

It's understood the man had suffered a cardiac issue.

A spokesperson for Cork Airport says once the plane landed in Cork shortly after 7.30 pm, emergency services, Gardai, and Cork Airport police were all on hand to render assistance.

It's understood the man's body was removed from the plane and taken to the morgue at Cork University Hospital.

Passengers resumed their journey later that evening back to Manchester.

