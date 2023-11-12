Pod of dolphins rescued off South East beach

A pod of dolphins have been rescued from a beach in the South East earlier today.

10 common dolphins became stranded on Woodstown beach in Waterford earlier this morning and the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) had been co-ordinating a rescue operation throughout day.

They say nine dolphins were returned to the sea following the operation but one died despite their efforts.

The IWDG were alerted earlier this morning by Woodstown Bay Oyster Company after they noticed some dolphins had been swimming around in low tide. They sprang into action

and guided by telephone advice from IWDG, moved the dolphins back into the water.

The dolphins have been there most of the afternoon, swimming parallel to the bay but the nine dolphins have since gone out to deeper waters.

The IWDG will continue to monitor them along the coast over the next few days.

Kevin McCormack is the IWDG's Waterford and Wexford Co-ordinator. He has this advice if you come across a stranded animal on a beach...

"The first thing you should do, is contact the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group via their website and there will be guidance there of people to call. If they encounter an animal on the beach, ideally, we would like them to keep dogs away. The animal will be quite stressed and still alive, and it'll need to be, if it's warm and sunny, kept moist and don't block their blowholes."

