Police attacked with petrol bombs and missiles in Derry

Police have come under attack with petrol bombs and missiles during disorder in Derry.

One officer was described as being struck in the head while damage was caused to a police Land Rover.

Trouble broke out as detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out three searches in the Creggan area as part of an ongoing terrorism investigation.

Petrol bombs, rocks, masonry, steel poles and traffic cones were thrown.

A police spokesperson said on Thursday evening that two of these searches are complete while the third search is ongoing in Creevagh Heights in the Bligh’s Lane area.

They said a quantity of cash, a firearm, a suspected firearm, a number of suspected pipe bombs and a quantity of suspected ammunition were seized and will be subject to forensic examination

Derry City and Strabane Superintendent William Calderwood said: “We appreciate the disruption search activity can have but I want to reassure you of this – our presence in the area and activity we carry out is about keeping people safe.

“That is our priority and we would appeal for calm.”

