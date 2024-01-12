Play Button
Post offices open changing rooms for online shoppers

Ayomide Akinshilo
In what many would consider an innovative move, a few post offices in France have opened up changing rooms for online shoppers who want to quickly return purchases that don't fit.

The changing rooms have been opened in some post offices offering customers the chance to test their purchases and if they do not fit, they can immediately return them.

According to Fashion Network, the idea came up when workers in the post office noticed 'customers pick up their packages only to return shortly thereafter as their purchases didn't fit.'

This is just an experiment that is being carried out in some of the post offices in France.

The post offices will have a  stand-alone yellow coloured changing room with a chair, mirror, and shelf inside to place your package for on-the-spot returns.

And while La Poste (the French Post Office) hopes the experiment will increase traffic, shop owners are said to be unhappy with the development.

There has been a drop in the number of letters sent through La Poste and the office hopes online shopping traffic can boost business.

The French Retailers Association was reported by The Guardian to say there was a“deep displeasure among small independent retailers and poses serious risks to the vibrancy of local economies if it is rolled out nationally”.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

