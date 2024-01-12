Play Button
Prominent statue stolen from Waterford village

Credit - Woodhouse Estate Facebook
Jayde Maher
A prominent statue has been stolen from a village in Co Waterford.

Residents in Stradbally have been expressing their shock and disappointment at the theft.

The statue was commissioned by the owner of the Woodhouse Estate, Jim Thompson, as a tribute to the village's teachers and musicians.

The piece that had been located on Flower Hill had become a popular focal point in Stradbally and has been praised by Tidy Towns judges.

It's believed that the statue was stolen at some point between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

The incident has been reported to Gardaí who are appealing for information.

