Pub sees sales increase after introducing 'dog-friendly' menu

Going dog friendly has increased a Meath pub's business by 20 per cent and the current heatwave has seen pets going barking mad for the canine ice cream.

Sweeney's of Kilbride has had up to 10 canine 'punters' a day since they decided to make their pub dog-friendly, complete with their own doggie menu.

The dog's dinner includes sausages and chicken fillets, but the most popular dish in the recent warm spell has been the dairy-free ice cream.

Bowls of water seem to be the favourite canine cocktail.

Owner of the Meath pub, Mark Courtney and his partner, Carrie Flynn, introduced the dog-friendly menu as part of a suite of changes to ensure the rural pub survived and thrived.

Sweeney's of Kilbride in Co Meath

As well as the canine customers, the pub also pays a retainer to a taxi owner who exclusively is on hand to bring customers home from the pub at the weekends.

"It has been tough, especially since Covid-19," said Ms Flynn.

"We have had to re-invent our business in order to survive. Covid-19 was awful as we had to close our doors, and we decided that we would do everything we could to come back with a bang! Thankfully, we have an excellent team who are always happy to suggest new initiatives and help implement them.

"We are about 10 minutes drive from the nearest towns of Ashbourne, Ratoath and Tyrrelstown. We approached a local taxi driver and asked him if he would be interested in working exclusively from Sweeney’s to solve a huge problem of people wanting to go out but not to be stuck for a way home.

"Then a few months ago, I posted a picture of one of our own dogs in the pub and all of a sudden, people were asking if they could bring their dogs here, which of course they could.

"All dogs must be on a lead at all times and well-behaved and they are only allowed downstairs to dine. Our main restaurant and kitchen area is located upstairs and is a dog-free zone.

"Then about a month ago, we started a doggie menu and added new vanilla ice cream which is especially for dogs and they are just loving it. Dog lovers are driving from all over the country to dine with their dog.

"They all love the idea of dinner and dessert for their dogs and the dogs love it too. We have just launched this idea and so far we have about 10 doggie diners a day!

"It's going really well thankfully and it just goes to show that ice cream is loved by all, animals and people alike. I'd definitely say that going dog-friendly has increased our business by about 20 per cent."

The ice cream has proved a hit with dogs during the recent warm spell

Scoop's ice cream supplier is having to restock after thousands of tubs were snapped up in the last few weeks.

"I've a queue of emails looking for stock to be delivered all over the country," said Jason Waters of JE Distribution.

"I've been stocking the ice cream for two seasons now and I've been unprepared for its rise in popularity. We currently deliver to about 80 pet-friendly pubs, restaurants, shops and cafes nationwide.

"People love their dogs and just love seeing them tuck into their ice cream.

"The range comes in vanilla and there is also a mint one for oral hygiene. It is only for dogs and is lactose-free with added vitamins and minerals for their joints."

By Louise Walsh

