Play Button
Play Button
News

Rain warning in place for all counties in the Republic

Rain warning in place for all counties in the Republic
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Muireann Duffy

A yellow warning for rain has been issued for all counties in the Republic.

The alert began at 2am on Friday, covering Leinster, Munster, Connacht, Monaghan and Cavan.

Advertisement

The warning is set to remain in place until 7pm.

A second alert has also been issued for Donegal, lasting from midday to midnight on Friday.

Advertisement

Nationally, Met Éireann warned of spells of heavy rain and blustery conditions at times, "especially on south and east coasts".

Similar conditions are expected to follow in Donegal, with potential for localised flooding, poor visibility, and difficult travel conditions.

Wet conditions will continue throughout the weekend, accompanied by strong winds in parts.

Advertisement

Maximum temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be in the region of 15 to 19 degrees.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Tipperary News 1

Tipp man pleads guilty to killing mother's partner

 By Jayde Maher
Tipperary News 2

Tipperary mother and baby home could have mass burials bigger than Tuam

 By Dayna Kearney
Waterford News 3

Emergency services attend the scene of a four car collision in Waterford

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement