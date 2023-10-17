Play Button
Rain warnings in place for all of South East bar Carlow

Photo: PA Images
There are rain warnings in place for four of the five South East counties today.

A status orange rain warning is in place for Waterford, Cork, and Kerry this morning.

Met Éireann said spells of heavy rain will be present as well as possible localised flooding and poor visibility.

They are also warning of waves possibly overtopping at high tide.

The warning is valid until 1 pm this afternoon.

Meanwhile, a yellow rain warning is in place for Tipperary, Kilkenny, Wexford, Clare, and Limerick, as well as a separate rain warning for Connacht.

The first warning is in place until 1 pm on Wednesday.

Today will be wet and breezy as rain will spread across Munster in the morning before extending across the rest of the country during the afternoon.

The rain will be heavy and thundery at times, so localised flooding is possible, particularly in the south-west.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees in a fresh to strong and gusty east to southeast wind.

Wednesday will be cloudy with widespread outbreaks of rain, turning heavy at times.

Drying up in the southwest by evening, becoming mainly confined to the east and north.

Milder than recent days, with highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees, in a moderate to fresh and gusty east to southeast wind, easing in southern areas later.

Met Éireann is forecasting an unsettled period through the week with rain and showers every day.

Thursday morning will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain. Through the afternoon the rain will clear northwards, followed by scattered heavy showers and some sunny intervals.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in a light to moderate east to southeast wind.

Friday will be another wet and cloudy day, with scattered heavy showers. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in a light to moderate easterly wind, turning fresh in the northeast.

