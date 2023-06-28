Rates of mental health issues rising in Ireland, survey finds

Aware’s national survey revealed high rates of depression and anxiety in Ireland, with 60 percent of those surveyed experiencing depression and 80 per cent experiencing anxiety.

The online survey was conducted by Amárach Research with a nationally representative sample of 1,200 adults from April 28th to May 4th 2023.

Public awareness of depression appears to be strong with nearly four in five saying they are familiar with the symptoms of depression and two thirds confident that they would recognise the symptoms in someone close to them.

Almost one quarter of those surveyed stated an official diagnosis. Of those, half have experienced a depressive episode more than twice and 27 per cent say they experience depression ‘often’.

A diagnosis is more likely for females and those aged 25-44. 1 in 10 respondents under 25 years of age believe they are currently experiencing depression.

The impact of depression is varied, with 3 in 5 saying they can live their lives as normal, but that low mood can make work and other responsibilities difficult. 28 per cent are significantly affected, saying that most days their mood is so low they can’t function.

Anxiety rates also appear to be high, affecting 80 per cent with 48 per cent saying they experience anxiety ‘frequently'.

Anxiety appears to reduce with age, impacting on only 63 percent of over 55s. While many say they experience a degree of anxiety, 1 in 5 say that most days their anxiety is so bad they can’t function.

Dr Susan Brannick, clinical Director at Aware said: “It’s very concerning to see such high rates of depression and anxiety being reported. As a society, we have recently experienced a prolonged period of change and unrest with the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent economic, social and psychological impacts. It’s reasonable to expect this to have affected our mental health and our ability to cope.”

"Stigma is inhibiting some people from accessing supports. Of those surveyed, 39 per cent of those who delayed accessing mental health support cited ‘shame, embarrassment or fear of judgement’. Shame or embarrassment are particularly of concern for younger age groups.

"Other barriers to accessing supports included not knowing ‘what to do’ or ‘who can help’ for 31 per cent. 17 per cent cited a lack of mental health services or supports in their area.

"Of those experiencing depression and/or anxiety one fifth feel they have been treated unfairly because of their mental health difficulties with around half stating issues with employment, friendships and family relationships."

Financial worries was named as the number one issue for 57 per cent impacting on their mental health.

This is closely followed by relationships for 44 per cent, family responsibilities for 41 per cent and work for 40 per cent. Topical issues such as the current economic climate and housing are negatively affecting 32 percent and 26 per cent respectively.

Three years on, Covid-19 is still a concern for 18 per cent. While money is the top issue to impact on mood across all demographics, factors then vary depending on age.

By Katie Mellett

